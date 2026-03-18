Israel announced the elimination of Iran's intelligence minister in Tehran

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Iran's intelligence minister Esmail Qaani in Tehran, the IDF reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Overnight (Wednesday), Israeli Air Force, acting on intelligence from the Israel Defense Forces, eliminated the intelligence minister of the Iranian terrorist regime, Esmail Qaani, in a targeted strike in Tehran," the IDF reported.

Qaani, as stated, was appointed head of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, the country's main intelligence organization, by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in 2021. "Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has advanced intelligence capabilities, controlling surveillance, espionage, and conducting covert operations worldwide, including against the State of Israel and Iranian citizens," the IDF stated, adding: "As intelligence minister, Qaani played a significant role during recent protests across Iran, both in terms of arrests and killings of protesters, and in shaping the regime's intelligence assessment. Similarly, he acted against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022-2023)."

As CNN notes, a senior Israeli intelligence official stated that Israel believes its ongoing campaign of targeted assassinations against high-ranking Iranian officials and military figures is sowing "chaos" within the Iranian regime's leadership, and expects further destabilization following the elimination of high-ranking regime figure Ali Larijani and senior Basij commanders on Tuesday.

"The regime has suffered a force six to ten times greater than that of Operation Rising Lion," the official told CNN, referring to the 12-day war against Iran in June 2025. "They are trying to formulate policy, make decisions, and issue orders between the military and political levels. We see chaos, and the situation is expected to worsen soon."

Israeli forces attacked Larijani after he was seen in public last Friday, strolling through central Tehran. According to the official: "Every time they decide to appear in public, it's a big advantage for us." He added: "The main idea is to make them understand that they have no safe place."

Another senior Israeli military official told CNN earlier this week that the campaign has extended beyond the top leadership.

"After eliminating the top and secondary leadership, we are now eliminating company commanders at the tactical level, and it is very difficult for them to operate," IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effi Defrin told CNN. "We are hunting generals 24 hours a day, so it is difficult for them to function."

Iran confirms death of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani