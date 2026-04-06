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Israel accelerates production of interceptor missiles amid war with Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

The Israeli government has approved a plan to increase the rate of production and stockpiles of Arrow missiles. The system is designed to intercept ballistic targets outside the atmosphere.

Israel accelerates production of interceptor missiles amid war with Iran

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced that the country's government has approved a plan to accelerate the production of "Arrow" interceptor missiles. This was stated in a statement by the Israeli Ministry of Defense, reports UNN.

The Ministerial Procurement Committee approved the Israeli Ministry of Defense's plan to significantly further accelerate the production of "Arrow" interceptors, developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries.

- the agency said.

The agency reported that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IMOD Director General Major General Amir Baram supported an agreement, to be signed in the near future, that will significantly increase both the production rate and the stock of "Arrow" interceptors.

Israel's defense industry is already ramping up production in accordance with IMOD directives, and the Committee's approval paves the way for further expansion.

- the agency emphasized.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said that the "Arrow" system, jointly developed and produced with the US Missile Defense Agency, intercepts ballistic targets at altitudes outside the atmosphere and in the upper atmosphere, protecting Israel from long-range strategic threats.

The system has proven its capabilities during the current war, successfully intercepting numerous ballistic missiles launched from Iran and Yemen. It is considered one of the most advanced missile defense systems in the world. The acceleration plan is led by the Director of the Israeli Missile Defense Organization at the Directorate of Defense Research and Development, Moshe Patel, together with the Budget Department and other IMOD departments.

- the agency added.

Recall

Large fragments of Iranian ballistic missiles shot down by air defense systems are found almost daily throughout Israel and the occupied West Bank. Some of the fragments are so large that they resemble small trucks in size.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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