Iraq announces resumption of Iranian gas supplies

Iraq's Ministry of Energy announced the resumption of Iranian gas supplies, which had been halted after an Israeli strike on Iran's main gas field, South Pars. This was reported by Reuters, citing the Iraqi state news agency, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that supplies have resumed at a level of 5 million cubic meters per day, while the contract provides for 50 million cubic meters.

Iraqi officials stated that supply volumes would gradually increase but did not specify a timeline.

Ahmed Moussa, spokesperson for Iraq's Ministry of Electricity, reported that after the resumption of Iranian gas supplies, the national power system recorded a stable production level of 14,000 megawatts.

Recall

On March 19, Netanyahu announced an operation at the South Pars field without US involvement. Donald Trump called on Israel to refrain from similar attacks in the future.