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Iran reports shell hit near Bushehr NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1212 views

Iranian authorities reported a shell falling near the Bushehr NPP without casualties or damage. Israel and the US were accused of the attack amid escalating tensions in the region.

Iran reports shell hit near Bushehr NPP

On Tuesday evening, Iran reported a shell hit in the area of the nuclear power plant in Bushehr. According to the authorities, no casualties or technical damage to the facility were recorded. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian Atomic Energy Agency accused Israel and the United States of the attack.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it had received information from Iran that "another projectile hit the territory of Bushehr."

Last week, Iran and Russia also reported a similar incident – then, according to them, a projectile hit the area of the Russian-built Bushehr NPP.

Such reports, according to analysts, increase the risks of a radiological incident amid the escalation of the war in the region.

Iran reported a projectile hit on the territory of the Bushehr NPP - IAEA18.03.26, 13:02 • 5992 views

Stepan Haftko

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