Iran reports shell hit near Bushehr NPP

On Tuesday evening, Iran reported a shell hit in the area of the nuclear power plant in Bushehr. According to the authorities, no casualties or technical damage to the facility were recorded. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The Iranian Atomic Energy Agency accused Israel and the United States of the attack.

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported that it had received information from Iran that "another projectile hit the territory of Bushehr."

Last week, Iran and Russia also reported a similar incident – then, according to them, a projectile hit the area of the Russian-built Bushehr NPP.

Such reports, according to analysts, increase the risks of a radiological incident amid the escalation of the war in the region.

Iran reported a projectile hit on the territory of the Bushehr NPP - IAEA