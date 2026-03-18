Iran reported a projectile hit on the territory of the Bushehr NPP - IAEA

Iran has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about a projectile hitting the territory of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the IAEA reported, according to UNN.

Details

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile hit the premises of the Bushehr NPP on Tuesday evening," the IAEA reported. "No damage to the plant or injuries to staff reported."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, as noted, "reiterates the call for maximum restraint during the conflict to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident."

IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks