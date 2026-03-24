Iran has hardened its stance in negotiations with the US and wants more non-aggression guarantees - Reuters

Iran has taken a tougher stance amid international mediation efforts to end the war in the Middle East. Despite US statements about possible agreements, Tehran denies the fact of negotiations and signals an unwillingness to make concessions, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

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According to sources, Iran not only does not confirm negotiations with the United States, but also demonstrates a tougher negotiating line. This significantly complicates any attempts at rapid de-escalation of the conflict.

Washington previously stated the possibility of reaching an agreement in the near future. In particular, US President Donald Trump spoke about contacts between the parties, but the Iranian side denies this.

At the same time, experts note that Tehran's position is related both to the situation on the battlefield and to the unwillingness to appear weak in negotiations. In fact, Iran is trying to dictate its own terms or buy time.

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Against this background, the issue of cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, where the confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah continues, also remains uncertain. It is currently unclear whether a potential agreement between the US and Iran could affect the situation in this region.

Thus, despite diplomatic signals, there are no real signs of a breakthrough in negotiations yet, and the conflict risks dragging on.

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