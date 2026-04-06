Iran claims to have struck US troops on an island in Kuwait

US troops stationed on Kuwait's Bubiyan Island were attacked by Iran, a spokesman for Iran's Central Headquarters "Khatam al-Anbiya" said in a video statement distributed by state media on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that Iran attacked satellite equipment and ammunition on the island with drones, adding that American forces had redeployed there from Camp Arifjan after that base had been repeatedly struck by Iran.

Bubiyan Island is the largest of Kuwait's coastal islands, located in the northwest of the Persian Gulf.

Kuwait's Ministry of Health reported earlier that six people were injured by falling debris in a residential area in northern Kuwait after the Iranian attack.

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