iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch worth 35 million: a bus stuffed with "apples" was stopped at the border

35 million: a bus stuffed with "apples" was stopped by customs officers in Nyzhankovychi - reported the State Customs Service.

Details

The Renault Trafic minivan arrived at the Nyzhankovychi – Malhowice checkpoint from Poland on January 16, around 11:30 PM.

To pass customs control, the 37-year-old driver, a resident of Lviv region, chose the "green corridor" lane, intended for the movement of goods not subject to mandatory declaration and taxation.

But during a thorough inspection, customs officers found a specially equipped hiding place in the structural cavities of the car.

Under the floor of the bus, 829 units of Apple equipment were hidden. In particular, 501 Apple phones. Mostly among them were iPhone 17 Pro, 16 Pro Max, 16 Pro Max. In addition, 211 AirPods headphones and 117 Apple Watch smartwatches were found "under the mat". The estimated value of the goods is 35.5 million hryvnias - noted the customs officers.

A protocol on violation of customs rules was drawn up based on this fact, in accordance with Part 1 of Article 483 (Movement of goods across the customs border of Ukraine with concealment from customs control) of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

The hidden goods and the vehicle have been seized pending resolution of the case in court.

A report on the incident, which has signs of a criminal offense, in accordance with Art. 201³ of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, has been sent to the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Lviv region.

