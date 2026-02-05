IOC considers moving Winter Olympics to January due to global warming

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
09:10 PM • 4316 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
08:17 PM • 10437 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
07:40 PM • 10312 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 11074 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 13373 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 15174 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13304 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 12958 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19443 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26271 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
93%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Channing Tatum underwent shoulder surgery and showed himself in a hospital roomPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 03:33 PM • 9374 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 6658 views
Trump had a "great phone call" with China's leader. They also discussed the war in UkraineFebruary 4, 04:39 PM • 3740 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 8166 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - media09:02 PM • 5116 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 33466 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 64039 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 64652 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 103757 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 111399 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Iran
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 1460 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideo07:58 PM • 2402 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 3596 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 8170 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 6660 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Series

IOC considers moving Winter Olympics to January due to global warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The International Olympic Committee is exploring the possibility of holding the Winter Olympic Games in January and the Paralympic Games in February. This is due to the shrinking number of locations with stable snow cover in March.

IOC considers moving Winter Olympics to January due to global warming

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is exploring the possibility of holding future Winter Olympic Games in January and the Paralympic Games in February. As committee representatives stated at a meeting in Milan on Wednesday, February 4, such measures are due to a critical reduction in the number of locations with stable snow cover in March. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Traditionally, the Winter Games are held in February, but rising global temperatures are making this period increasingly risky for maintaining the quality of the tracks. IOC member Karl Stoss explained that holding the Paralympics in March is becoming problematic, as the spring sun melts the snow too quickly.

Perhaps the Paralympic Games will take place in February, and the Olympics in January. This is part of our discussion

- he noted on the sidelines of the meeting.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who took over the organization in 2025, initiated the "Ready for the Future" review program.

Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukraine has chosen both flag bearers for the Olympic opening ceremony02.02.26, 18:43 • 2461 view

She emphasized that changing the timing could be a necessary step to adapt to new environmental realities. A final decision on a possible revision of dates for the 2030 Games in the French Alps and the 2034 Games in Utah is planned to be made at the IOC session in June.

Challenges for the sports calendar

Moving the Olympics to January could create significant logistical and media difficulties. Firstly, it would disrupt the schedules of the Ski and Snowboard World Cups, which usually peak in mid-winter. Secondly, the Winter Games in January would directly compete for television audiences with the regular NFL and NBA seasons in the US.

Currently, the 2030 Olympics are planned for February 1-17, and the 2034 Olympics for February 10-26. However, IOC research shows that by 2040, only 10 countries worldwide will have enough natural snow to host competitions of this level, which forces organizers to act now.

Milan-Cortina 2026: conditions for athletes in the Olympic Village shown04.02.26, 11:15 • 2666 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsNews of the World
Utah
Milan
France
United States