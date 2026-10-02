Involved in the torture of prisoners: the head of the occupation prison in Sukhodilsk was notified of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have gathered an evidence base against Volodymyr Bondarenko, the head of the "unit of the educational work department of Correctional Colony No. 4 of the russian federation’s lnr" in the temporarily occupied city of Sukhodilsk, Luhansk region. This was reported by the SBU press center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the suspect was involved in numerous tortures of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were imprisoned in the occupation prison from October 2022 to March 2025. Bondarenko supported the Russian occupiers after the capture of part of the Luhansk region in 2014.

Through his actions, the perpetrator grossly violated the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War of August 12, 1949, which categorically prohibits any unlawful act or omission by the detaining state that endangers the lives and health of prisoners of war - the SBU reported.

Bondarenko was notified in absentia of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (cruel treatment of prisoners of war). The article provides for a punishment of 8 to 12 years’ imprisonment.

The perpetrator is currently hiding from justice in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

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