Invaders shelled the estuary: at least 8 people were injured

The Russian army shelled the estuary in the Donetsk region, injuring at least 8 people. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

At least 8 people were injured - these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of the estuary. This afternoon, the Russians shelled the city three times - they damaged 3 two-story buildings and 3 administrative buildings - said the chairman of the RMA.

All responsible services are working at the scene of the incident.

"The Russians do not stop attacking civilians in the region. So once again I urge everyone: evacuate! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"- summed up Filashkin.

