Invaders shelled the estuary: at least 8 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
This afternoon, the Russians shelled the city of Liman three times - they damaged 3 two-story buildings and 3 administrative buildings. At least 8 people were injured.
The Russian army shelled the estuary in the Donetsk region, injuring at least 8 people. This was announced by the chairman of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.
At least 8 people were injured - these are the preliminary consequences of the shelling of the estuary. This afternoon, the Russians shelled the city three times - they damaged 3 two-story buildings and 3 administrative buildings
All responsible services are working at the scene of the incident.
"The Russians do not stop attacking civilians in the region. So once again I urge everyone: evacuate! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!"- summed up Filashkin.
The enemy attacked Donetsk region for the first time with 10 Kabami during the day – Filashkin29.05.24, 15:56 • 19447 views