Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 328 times

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91396 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119905 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189372 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233706 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143403 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369178 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181755 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149636 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197925 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65439 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73188 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100167 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86180 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31058 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1206 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4462 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13390 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17378 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 328 times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23839 views

During the day, the invaders carried out 328 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, carrying out 142 drone strikes on 7 settlements, 6 MLRS strikes and 180 artillery attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.

Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 328 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 328 times. There were 7 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 142 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

Also, 6 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.

180 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Preobrazhenka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi25.06.24, 16:15 • 13442 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Mala Tokmachka
Gulyaypole
Zaporizhzhia
