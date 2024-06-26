Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 328 times
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, the invaders carried out 328 strikes on the Zaporozhye region, carrying out 142 drone strikes on 7 settlements, 6 MLRS strikes and 180 artillery attacks, as a result of which residential buildings were destroyed, but there were no civilian casualties.
During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 328 times. There were 7 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that 142 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.
Also, 6 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.
180 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Preobrazhenka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.
9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.
