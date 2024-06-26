Invaders hit Zaporizhia region 328 times

During the day, the invaders hit the Zaporizhia region 328 times. There were 7 settlements under enemy fire. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that 142 Russian UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyai-pole, Levadnoye, Robotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Malinovka and Novoandrievka.

Also, 6 MLRS attacks covered Robotino and Malaya Tokmachka.

180 attacks were carried out on the territory of Gulyai-pole, Preobrazhenka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandrievka, Robotino, Levadnoye and Malinovka.

9 reports of housing destruction were received. Civilians were not injured.

In Zaporozhye, food poisoning was registered after eating sushi