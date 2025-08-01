Invaders attacked the train station in Sumy with two drones

Damaged windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod. But passengers are not injured - railway workers promptly transferred them to other carriages. The official channel of Ukrzaliznytsia reports on another act of terror by the Russian Federation, according to UNN.

Details

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops in the afternoon of August 1st. The consequences of the strikes at the Sumy railway station are reported.

Damaged windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod. - Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

According to data known as of the evening of August 1:

The train passengers are safe, railway workers promptly transferred them to other carriages. The train continues to run on schedule.

Recall

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure in one of the districts was damaged. Movement is temporarily carried out by diesel locomotives, restoration is expected around 9 AM.

As a result of the terrorist attack by Russia on Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged.