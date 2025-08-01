$41.710.05
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 20140 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 30307 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
12:26 PM • 23515 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 39129 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 93427 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 58974 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 144578 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 141950 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 118048 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 122873 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusives
Invaders attacked the train station in Sumy with two drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Russian troops attacked the train station in Sumy with two drones. The windows of train No. 45 Kharkiv – Uzhhorod were damaged, and passengers were promptly transferred to other carriages.

Invaders attacked the train station in Sumy with two drones

Damaged windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv - Uzhhorod. But passengers are not injured - railway workers promptly transferred them to other carriages. The official channel of Ukrzaliznytsia reports on another act of terror by the Russian Federation, according to UNN.

Details

Sumy was attacked by Russian troops in the afternoon of August 1st. The consequences of the strikes at the Sumy railway station are reported.

Damaged windows on train No. 45 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod.

- Ukrzaliznytsia informs.

According to data known as of the evening of August 1:

The train passengers are safe, railway workers promptly transferred them to other carriages. The train continues to run on schedule.

Recall

As a result of the night shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure in one of the districts was damaged. Movement is temporarily carried out by diesel locomotives, restoration is expected around 9 AM.

As a result of the terrorist attack by Russia on Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv