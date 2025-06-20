Information about license revocation for turning on hazard lights as a thank you turned out to be fake - police refutation

A message is circulating online that car drivers have allegedly started to be penalized with license suspension for using emergency signals as a sign of gratitude. Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksiy Biloshytskyi refuted this information, UNN reports with reference to Biloshytskyi's post on Telegram.

Details

Biloshytskyi noted that, according to traffic rules, drivers can turn on emergency signals in some cases. They are provided for in item 9.9 of the Traffic Rules:

in case of a forced stop on the road;

in case of a stop at the request of a police officer or as a result of the driver being blinded by headlight glare;

on a mechanical vehicle moving with technical malfunctions, if such movement is not prohibited;

on a towed mechanical vehicle;

on a mechanical vehicle marked with the

