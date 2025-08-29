$41.260.06
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:17 PM • 10425 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchange
08:48 AM • 13942 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
August 29, 06:38 AM • 31091 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
August 29, 06:25 AM • 29527 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 44838 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 66803 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 63263 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 151502 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 74599 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Information about 220,000 Russian military personnel killed in Ukraine has been found in the Russian inheritance cases register - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Russian inheritance cases register indicates the death of 220,000 Russian military personnel in Ukraine by August 2025. The pace of losses has increased, especially in 2024, when courts began to declare missing persons as deceased.

In Russia, data on the death of 220,000 Russian servicemen in Ukraine were found in the register of inheritance cases. Studies show that the occupiers' losses began to grow sharply last year, and this trend continues, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

By the end of August 2025, 220,000 Russian servicemen had died in the war in Ukraine. This follows from the register of inheritance cases (RND).

According to data obtained by Russian media, the pace of losses reached a new level in 2024, when in some periods the Russian army lost a record three thousand people within a week.

In total, about 93,000 Russian servicemen died in the war last year, which is almost twice as many as in 2023 (50,000 people).

This year, the pace of losses can already be roughly compared with last year's - from January to the end of August, 56,000 servicemen died at the front. In addition, as Russian "media" note, since mid-2024, the Russian authorities have allowed soldiers who went missing to be declared dead by court decision.

As a result, the courts began to "add" to the total number of losses those whose fate is currently unknown. Thus, by the beginning of August, about 50,000 applications for recognizing missing persons as dead were under their consideration.

At the same time, judicial instances satisfy more than 250 applications per day, which is comparable to the daily number of losses at the front, Russian "media" write.

Addition

Despite the Kremlin's significant advantage in mobilization resources and the availability of sufficiently large stocks of weapons, Russia's military potential is gradually decreasing.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of the enemy, who is trying to capture this settlement.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Ukraine