In Russia, data on the death of 220,000 Russian servicemen in Ukraine were found in the register of inheritance cases. Studies show that the occupiers' losses began to grow sharply last year, and this trend continues, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

By the end of August 2025, 220,000 Russian servicemen had died in the war in Ukraine. This follows from the register of inheritance cases (RND).

According to data obtained by Russian media, the pace of losses reached a new level in 2024, when in some periods the Russian army lost a record three thousand people within a week.

In total, about 93,000 Russian servicemen died in the war last year, which is almost twice as many as in 2023 (50,000 people).

This year, the pace of losses can already be roughly compared with last year's - from January to the end of August, 56,000 servicemen died at the front. In addition, as Russian "media" note, since mid-2024, the Russian authorities have allowed soldiers who went missing to be declared dead by court decision.

As a result, the courts began to "add" to the total number of losses those whose fate is currently unknown. Thus, by the beginning of August, about 50,000 applications for recognizing missing persons as dead were under their consideration.

At the same time, judicial instances satisfy more than 250 applications per day, which is comparable to the daily number of losses at the front, Russian "media" write.

Addition

Despite the Kremlin's significant advantage in mobilization resources and the availability of sufficiently large stocks of weapons, Russia's military potential is gradually decreasing.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of the enemy, who is trying to capture this settlement.