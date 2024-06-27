Infertility treatment at public expense: the Ministry of Health told how many women have already become pregnant
71 out of 255 women who received free infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies under the Medical Guarantees Program in 2024 became pregnant.
255 patients used free medical services for the treatment of infertility using assisted reproductive technologies under the medical guarantees program in 2024. Of these, 71 women became pregnant after the treatment. This was reported on Thursday, June 27, by the Ministry of Health, UNN reports.
According to the Ministry of Health, 12-15% of couples who want to become parents in Ukraine face difficulties conceiving a child. Patients who are diagnosed with infertility can use a free treatment service, and the state will cover the costs. The rate for one full cycle of infertility treatment is UAH 60,324.
The free medical service "Treatment of infertility with the help of assisted reproductive technologies" is provided by 15 medical institutions in 7 regions that have signed NHSU contracts, in particular, in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Rivne and Chernivtsi.
To receive the service, a woman aged 19 to 40 must visit an obstetrician-gynecologist at a specialized facility that has a contract with the NHSU under the Prevention, Diagnosis, Monitoring and Treatment on an Outpatient Basis package. No referral is required. The doctor will conduct an examination, determine the indications for IVF, and, if necessary, refer you to related specialists (therapist, cardiologist, neurologist, endocrinologist, etc.)
After the additional examination, the obstetrician-gynecologist refers the patient to a multidisciplinary consultation either in a specialized multidisciplinary institution, a perinatal center, or an institution that provides ART services. The medical consultation decides whether there are grounds for receiving infertility treatment services and whether there are no contraindications.
The program includes one attempt at stimulation and two embryo transfers if there is a sufficient number of embryos. If the procedure is successful and a child is born during the first cycle of ART, the patient can no longer participate in the program; if the first cycle is unsuccessful, the woman is allowed to try again within a year.
The list of medical institutions that have concluded contracts with the NHSU under the package "Treatment of Infertility with Assisted Reproductive Technologies" can be found on the NHSU website .
