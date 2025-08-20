India successfully tested the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile

On August 20, 2025, India successfully launched the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The launch confirmed the reliability of all technical and operational characteristics of the system. This was reported by the Government of India, writes UNN.

Details

The Agni-5 missile test took place under the auspices of India's Strategic Forces Command at the integrated test range in Chandipur. The launch confirmed the missile's compliance with all operational parameters, including guidance accuracy and flight range.

"Agni-5" is a key element of India's strategy to ensure national security and deter potential threats. The successful test underscores India's readiness to maintain a modern level of defense technologies and strengthen the country's defense potential.

The launch was an important milestone in the development of India's missile systems and demonstrates the country's ability to effectively control strategic assets within the framework of national security.

For reference

Agni-5 is a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile developed by DRDO India.

Five modifications of the Agni series ballistic missiles with a target range of 700 km to 5000+ km are considered the basis of India's three-tier deterrence strategy.

