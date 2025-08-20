$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21752 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22027 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38207 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 146804 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55245 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52492 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50733 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187765 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155244 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

India successfully tested the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile

Kyiv • UNN

 • 852 views

On August 20, 2025, India successfully launched the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile. The launch confirmed the reliability of all technical and operational characteristics of the system.

India successfully tested the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile

On August 20, 2025, India successfully launched the Agni-5 medium-range ballistic missile at the test range in Chandipur, Odisha. The launch confirmed the reliability of all technical and operational characteristics of the system. This was reported by the Government of India, writes UNN.

Details

The Agni-5 missile test took place under the auspices of India's Strategic Forces Command at the integrated test range in Chandipur. The launch confirmed the missile's compliance with all operational parameters, including guidance accuracy and flight range.

"Agni-5" is a key element of India's strategy to ensure national security and deter potential threats. The successful test underscores India's readiness to maintain a modern level of defense technologies and strengthen the country's defense potential.

The launch was an important milestone in the development of India's missile systems and demonstrates the country's ability to effectively control strategic assets within the framework of national security.

For reference

Agni-5 is a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile developed by DRDO India.

Five modifications of the Agni series ballistic missiles with a target range of 700 km to 5000+ km are considered the basis of India's three-tier deterrence strategy.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
India