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In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer fired to repel an attack, the attacker was found dead nearby, he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1894 views

A patrol officer used a weapon against an aggressive man with a pistol. The attacker turned out to be a serviceman AWOL, he was found dead near the scene.

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer fired to repel an attack, the attacker was found dead nearby, he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL - police
illustrative photo

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer used his service firearm to repel an attack; the attacker was found dead nearby, law enforcement identified him as a serviceman who had voluntarily left his military unit, his accomplice is also in the status of AWOL, the circumstances of the incident are being established, a service investigation has been launched, reported the National Police on Monday, writes UNN.

In Zaporizhzhia, a police officer used his service firearm to repel an attack: the circumstances of the incident are being established

- reported the National Police.

Details

According to the police, "on March 16, at about 06:30, a patrol police crew received a call about a man being beaten in the Khortytskyi district of the city and an attempted robbery." Upon arrival at the scene, the patrol officers, it is noted, found the applicant, who pointed to two individuals allegedly involved in the crime.

"While establishing the circumstances, one of the men began to behave aggressively, ignored the lawful demands of law enforcement officers to stop, and pulled out an object resembling a pistol, which he began to reload. In addition, the suspect began to close the distance," the police said.

"The police officer retreated to a safe distance to cover, but the offender followed him, threatening with an object resembling a weapon. In accordance with Article 46 of the Law of Ukraine 'On the National Police,' to avert a threat to life and health, he used his service firearm, firing two shots," the police reported.

As noted by the police, "after that, one of the offenders fled. The other man tried to use a gas canister against the patrol officers and resisted physically, in connection with which he was detained with the use of handcuffs."

Later, nearby, the police found the attacker dead. Law enforcement identified him as a serviceman who had voluntarily left his military unit. His accomplice is also in AWOL status

- the police indicated.

An investigative and operational group and representatives of the State Bureau of Investigation are working at the scene. "A service investigation has been launched into the legality of the use of firearms," the police reported.

All circumstances of the incident, as indicated, are being established.

In Chernivtsi region, unknown individuals blocked a police car, a special forces officer fired into the air - police19.02.26, 11:42 • 5422 views

Julia Shramko

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