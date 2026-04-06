In Ukraine, the weather will change from the beginning of the pre-Easter week - a meteorologist gave a forecast

In Ukraine, the weather will change starting Monday under the influence of an atmospheric front, which will bring rains, and then a cold snap is expected during the week, said forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The beginning of Holy Week will announce the coming change in weather. On April 6, an atmospheric front will visit Ukraine, which will bring rains to the west, north, and during Monday will cover the central regions, as well as Odesa and Kharkiv regions, with wet weather. In Luhansk, Donetsk, and most of the southern part, there will be no precipitation tomorrow yet. - Didenko wrote on social networks.

On April 6, strong winds of north-western origin are expected in Ukraine, according to her forecast, sometimes with stormy gusts of up to 15-20 meters per second.

The air temperature will be lower in the west and north, as well as in Vinnytsia region, with +9+12 degrees during the day.

In the rest of Ukraine, warm weather is still expected, with +12...+19 degrees during the day.

In Kyiv, on Monday, cloudiness will increase, rain will fall, and the air temperature will be +10+12 degrees. It will be windy in the capital tomorrow, so the comfort temperature, of course, is expected to be lower - dress accordingly.

Further, a noticeable decrease in air temperature is expected everywhere in Ukraine, wet snow will fall in some places in the middle of the week, and there is a possibility of frosts during clearings during the week. According to preliminary forecasts, it will not be too warm for Easter, somewhere within +9...+12 degrees, but the sun will shine in most regions of Ukraine, and rain is possible on April 12 only in the southern part. - Didenko noted, adding that the forecast will still need to be clarified.

Forecasters predict April thunderstorms - cyclone to bring warm weather with rains