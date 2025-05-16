In the USA, for the first time in the world, a baby received treatment using "genetic scissors"

$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
12:03 AM • 4062 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 45690 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92316 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 69458 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 107100 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 116684 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 164958 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 149586 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318900 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104866 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Popular news

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

May 15, 07:31 PM • 31832 views

Rubio will not be at the Istanbul talks due to "low level of the Russian delegation"

May 15, 07:41 PM • 20816 views

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 16458 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 22944 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 26861 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 92379 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 133069 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 198877 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 264878 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 318924 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 33460 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 73002 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 103323 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 137977 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 86734 views
In the USA, for the first time in the world, a baby received treatment using "genetic scissors"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

In the United States of America, a baby became the first in the world to receive individual gene therapy Crispr-Cas9 due to a rare disease. This technology helped to avoid liver transplantation and improve the child's condition.

In the USA, for the first time in the world, a baby received treatment using "genetic scissors"

In the United States of America (USA), a baby suffering from a rare metabolic disease has become the first patient in the world to receive personalized gene therapy using molecular scissors (Crispr-Cas9). This is a new technology that was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication CRISPR Medicine News and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Details

It is noted that without this technology, the child would have to undergo a liver transplant.

According to the publication, Kay Jay Muldoon, who is now nine months old, was diagnosed after birth with a severe metabolic disorder - carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency. This genetic disease is caused by mutations in the gene that encodes a key enzyme for liver function. The disease prevents the body from removing toxic metabolic waste.

If you Google what CPS1 is, you will see: either death or a liver transplant

- said the boy's mother, Nicole Muldoon.

Doctors offered the family experimental therapy using Crispr-Cas9 technology.

Our son was seriously ill. We had a choice: either a liver transplant or a treatment that had never been done before... It was an extremely difficult decision

- explains the father, Kyle Muldoon.

Despite the fear, the couple agreed. In February, the child was given the first infusion, and later two more.

This treatment is created exclusively for Kay Jay, adapted to his unique genetic variants. It is a truly personalized medicine

- noted doctor Rebecca Arens-Niklas, a geneticist in pediatric medicine.

After the drug is injected, the molecular scissors enter the nucleus of liver cells and try to change the defective gene. According to doctors, the results of the therapy are promising.

Now Kay Jay can consume more protein and needs significantly less medication. However, as the doctor emphasizes, long-term monitoring is necessary to fully assess the safety and effectiveness of the treatment.

Doctors hope that this breakthrough will allow the child to live "with minimal or no medication at all" and will become the basis for therapies adapted to the needs of other patients.

"We hope he will be the first in a long line of patients to receive treatment created specifically for them," said Arens-Niklas.

Let us remind you

British doctors successfully performed gene therapy on four children with congenital Leber's amaurosis. After a 60-minute operation, the children were able to see objects, recognize their parents' faces, and even read.

Lviv surgeons operate on a child who had been unable to eat for six years due to a burned esophagus17.05.24, 17:22 • 19355 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

