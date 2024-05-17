Lviv surgeons operate on a child who had been unable to eat for six years due to a burned esophagus

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 75226 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105922 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148851 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153014 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249579 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173928 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165209 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225475 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45333 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40323 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34295 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58709 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52777 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249579 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225475 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237399 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224239 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75226 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52777 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58709 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112742 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
Actual
Lviv surgeons operate on a child who had been unable to eat for six years due to a burned esophagus

Lviv surgeons operate on a child who had been unable to eat for six years due to a burned esophagus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19288 views

Surgeons at the St. Nicholas Children's Hospital of Lviv's First Medical Unit performed a rare surgical intervention to help an 8-year-old girl who had been unable to eat for six years due to a burned esophagus.

In Lviv, a child who had been unable to eat for six years due to an esophagus burned by detergent was operated on. Surgeons replaced the damaged organ with a fragment of her own colon. This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv, according to UNN.

Details

Diana, an 8-year-old from Ternopil, started having esophageal problems when she was 11 months old. Then the girl came across a bottle of dishwashing liquid and took a few sips. Diana's mother immediately called an ambulance.

The mother immediately called an ambulance. At the hospital, the child's gastrointestinal tract was lavaged and it was found that the liquid had burned the mucous membrane of the esophagus.

For almost a month, the girl was treated for the consequences of the burn. It seemed to be over. However, later problems began: excessive salivation and difficulty swallowing food.

The doctors began to check what was wrong with the endoscopy. However, the thin tube of the endoscope could not enter the child's esophagus. A few days after the unsuccessful examination, Diana could not even swallow water.

The Shalimov Institute told how insulinoma is treated and how it affects life5/15/24, 1:55 PM • 36874 views

Soon after, doctors diagnosed the boy with post-burn scarring stenosis of the esophagus. This means that the detergent had burned not only the mucous membrane, but also the organ itself. Due to its alkaline composition, the liquid leaked into the esophageal tissue. As a result, over time, the muscles turned into a scar, which constricted the esophagus and food could no longer pass through it.

For years, Diana was constantly coming to the hospital for bougie. This is a procedure during which a special balloon is injected under anesthesia to dilate the esophagus under pressure. However, over time, it ceased to be effective. The procedure had to be performed more and more often, and the child could only eat liquid food.

The girl's mother turned to the specialists at St. Nicholas Hospital. They examined Diana and offered the family the only possible way out - radical surgery.

At the time of the surgery, the child's esophagus diameter had narrowed to a critical size of 1 mm. The norm is 1.5 cm. A delay in the operation could have led to the fact that the child would not be able to eat liquid food, or even drink.

Diana underwent plastic surgery of the esophagus. The esophagus was replaced with a part of her own large intestine.

We took a 26-cm-long fragment, transposed it behind the sternum, and sewed it to the throat from above and to the stomach from below. That is, now food enters Diana's stomach through the transplanted part of the intestine, which now serves as an esophagus,

- explains surgeon Dmytro Hrytsak.

The surgery lasted 4.5 hours. Now Diana is recovering and is gradually starting to eat solid food. She has already tried meat and dreams of eating pizza.

American and Lviv surgeons formed the guy's new palate from cheek tissue3/4/24, 6:13 PM • 25127 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyHealth

Contact us about advertising