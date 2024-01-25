ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In the Netherlands, the court allowed to shoot at wolves with paintball guns

In the Netherlands, the court allowed to shoot at wolves with paintball guns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23397 views

A Dutch court has authorized the use of paintball guns to scare away wolves in the Goge Veluwe National Park, calling the animals' fearlessness of humans a significant threat to public safety.

In the Netherlands, a court has authorized the shooting of wolves with paintball guns because they have completely ceased to be afraid of people and this can pose a danger to society. This is stated in the decision of the court in Utrecht, reports UNN.

Details

After much debate, the court ruled that the behavior of some wolves in the Goge Veluwe National Park posed a "serious threat to public safety.

The fact that the wolf seems to be less and less afraid of humans does not mean that the animal can no longer become aggressive and bite

- the court said in a statement. 

It is noted that scaring wolves away by shouting is ineffective, and pepper spray was recognized as dangerous for animals. 

There is no other satisfactory solution but to shoot the wolf with a paintball gun, and... it is necessary in the interests of public safety

- the court emphasized.

Addendum 

Currently, wolves in the Netherlands are protected by law and cannot be hunted. According to a court ruling, even paintball guns are only allowed to be used to scare them away after at least one of the animals starts approaching visitors.

Recall

Last December , the European Commission announced its intention to change the international status of wolves from "strictly protected" to "protected" based on "new evidence of population growth and impacts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

Contact us about advertising