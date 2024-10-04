In Sumy, Zelensky presented state awards to wounded defenders

During a working visit to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility where wounded defenders are being treated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State talked to the soldiers, thanked them for their service and awarded them with the Order “For Courage” of the III degree and the medal “To the Defender of the Fatherland”.

Thank you for your service. Thank you for defending our country, for all the steps you have taken to protect Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery - The president said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the medics and thanked them for saving the lives of soldiers.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Stavka in Sumy region to discuss air defense and energy. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky reported on the situation at the front, the arrival of equipment and the manning of brigades.