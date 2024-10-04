In Sumy, Zelensky presented state awards to wounded defenders
Kyiv • UNN
During his visit to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility treating wounded soldiers. He awarded the defenders, thanked them for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.
During a working visit to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility where wounded defenders are being treated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.
Details
The Head of State talked to the soldiers, thanked them for their service and awarded them with the Order “For Courage” of the III degree and the medal “To the Defender of the Fatherland”.
Thank you for your service. Thank you for defending our country, for all the steps you have taken to protect Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the medics and thanked them for saving the lives of soldiers.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Stavka in Sumy region to discuss air defense and energy. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky reported on the situation at the front, the arrival of equipment and the manning of brigades.