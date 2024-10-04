ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In Sumy, Zelensky presented state awards to wounded defenders

In Sumy, Zelensky presented state awards to wounded defenders

During his visit to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility treating wounded soldiers. He awarded the defenders, thanked them for their service and wished them a speedy recovery.

During a working visit to Sumy region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility where wounded defenders are being treated. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State talked to the soldiers, thanked them for their service and awarded them with the Order “For Courage” of the III degree and the medal “To the Defender of the Fatherland”.

Thank you for your service. Thank you for defending our country, for all the steps you have taken to protect Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery

- The president said. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also spoke with the medics and thanked them for saving the lives of soldiers.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the Stavka in Sumy region to discuss air defense and energy. Commander-in-Chief Syrsky reported on the situation at the front, the arrival of equipment and the manning of brigades.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising