In Russia, the commander of a corvette who launched signal flares toward a Danish helicopter was awarded a decoration

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov awarded the commander of the Russian corvette "Soobrazitelny," whose crew fired two signal flares toward a Danish Air Force helicopter on September 14 in international waters near Gedser. This was reported by Russia's Defense Ministry, UNN writes.

Details

Belousov awarded the commander of the corvette "Soobrazitelny" the "For Combat Merit" medal for "skilled and decisive actions in preventing a provocation by a Danish Air Force helicopter," according to Russia's Defense Ministry.

It was noted there that at 14:22 on September 14, the Russian Baltic Fleet corvette "Soobrazitelny" was carrying out a mission in neutral waters in the southwestern part of the Baltic Sea when it detected an airborne target, which it identified as a Fennec-type Danish Air Force helicopter heading on a course to approach the Russian warship and not responding to calls on the international communications channel.

"In order to prevent a provocation by the Danish helicopter, the corvette's commander decided to fire two red signal flares, after which the helicopter left the area where the Russian warship was located," the statement said.

Denmark summoned Russia's ambassador after missiles were launched from a frigate at a military helicopter