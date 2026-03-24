In Rivne region, a car hit Boris the deer mascot - what is known

In Rivne region, a deer named Borys, known as a local mascot, was hit by a car at night. The driver was found and three administrative protocols were drawn up against her. The injured animal's life is not in danger, the National Police Department in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

In Zarichne, police found the driver who hit a deer and fled the scene. The animal, named Borys by local residents, is a kind of mascot for the residents of Zarichne. The deer sustained injuries, but its life is not in danger. It is under the supervision of a gamekeeper. - reported the police.

Details

The police received a report from a 57-year-old resident of Zarichne settlement yesterday, March 23, at about 7:15 p.m., that an unknown person in a car hit a deer on Tsentralna Street and fled.

"Police established that a 28-year-old local resident was involved in the said accident, driving a Mercedes without headlights on. The driver explained to police that she fled the scene because she was scared. Law enforcement officers found the damaged car at her place of residence. According to the inspection, the car driver was sober," the police said.

Police officers drew up three administrative materials against the offender: under Article 124 (Road accident mechanics), Part 1 of Article 126 (Driving a vehicle without an insurance policy) and Article 122-4 (Leaving the scene of an accident) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In Kyiv region, a poacher shot a noble deer from the Book of Records of Ukraine