In Rivne, a whole family was affected: five people, including four children, were hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN
A whole family was poisoned by carbon monoxide in a residential building in Rivne. A woman and four children were hospitalized with a preliminary diagnosis of carbon monoxide poisoning. The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine told about this case and how to protect yourself from a similar story, UNN reports.
Details
The rescuers reminded that carbon monoxide is often called a "silent killer". After all, it is completely imperceptible to humans, but even in small concentrations it can lead to poisoning and death.
To identify this gas and establish that a leak has occurred, special devices such as a carbon monoxide detector are needed. Detecting a leak in time can save lives.
The SES also briefly reminded about appliances that can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.