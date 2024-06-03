In Mykolaiv region enemy hit from artillery

In the Mykolaiv region over the past day, the water area of the Ochakovo community was shelled by enemy artillery, but there were no reports of injuries, the chairman of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim informed on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Yesterday, June 2, at 10: 20, the water area of the Ochakov community was under enemy artillery fire," Kim wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no injuries.

Invaders shelled Ochakov in Mykolaiv region, no casualties