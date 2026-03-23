In New York, an Air Canada plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport, with injuries reported

On the evening of March 23, an Air Canada passenger plane collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York. As a result of the incident, four rescuers were seriously injured. This was reported by the NY Post, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred around 11:40 PM local time on the runway. A regional Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal, collided with a fire truck while taxiing.

Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. Video from the crash site shows the damaged front part of the aircraft. According to sources, the fire truck belonged to the Port Authority Police emergency response unit.

Victims and passengers

As a result of the collision, four emergency service employees sustained serious injuries. Information about their condition is being clarified.

There were about 100 passengers on board the plane. Their condition is currently being assessed; no serious injuries among passengers have been reported so far.

Airport operations and causes

After the accident, LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed, and the US Federal Aviation Administration imposed a flight ban.

According to preliminary data, the incident may have occurred against the backdrop of difficult weather conditions, including rain and low visibility. Official comments from the airline, airport administration, and regulators are currently unavailable.

UAV paralyzes Tallinn airport operations - flights delayed and diverted