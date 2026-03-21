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UAV paralyzes Tallinn airport operations - flights delayed and diverted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

Due to loss of drone control, airport operations were halted for 20 minutes. One plane was diverted to Helsinki, while others waited in the air.

UAV paralyzes Tallinn airport operations - flights delayed and diverted

On Friday evening, Tallinn Airport's operations were temporarily disrupted by a drone whose operator lost control of it. Several flights were delayed due to the incident, and one was forced to change its route. This was reported by ERR, according to UNN.

Details

According to the services, two planes were in a holding pattern, while another flight was diverted to Helsinki, after which it returned to Tallinn. In total, the airport's operations were disrupted for about 20 minutes.

Mihkel Haug, head of air traffic control at the Estonian Air Navigation Services (EANS), said that the drone operator promptly reported losing control and noted that the drone could remain airborne for up to 40 minutes.

After receiving the information, controllers warned aircraft crews about the danger in the airspace.

According to Haug, the situation did not pose a serious threat, as aircraft have fuel reserves that allow them to change routes or wait without risk.

The sooner we receive such information, the better. Pilots can assess the situation and make decisions taking into account their location, aircraft capabilities, and fuel reserves.

- he noted.

The issue of possible sanctions against the drone operator will be considered by the police and the Estonian Transport Administration.

Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks16.03.26, 17:36 • 37193 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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