In Moscow, State Duma candidate from the Yabloko party Maksim Makarov was detained

In Moscow, Maxim Makarov, a candidate for Russia’s State Duma from the Yabloko party, was detained. He was supposed to meet with voters near the Nekrasovka metro station. Makarov reported this on his Telegram channel, UNN writes.

Details

According to the candidate, he was unable to arrive at the meeting on time because he was detained to write an explanatory note.

Friends, we may arrive late in Perovo because we are writing explanatory notes in a police van. I will return later with information about what happened - Makarov reported.

Later, the candidate reported that the meeting with voters had to be canceled.

The detention took place amid pressure on representatives of Yabloko. The day before, on August 10, near Russia’s Supreme Court, police began issuing warnings to people who had come to support the party about possible participation in unauthorized rallies.

Putin personally decided to exclude the Yabloko party from the electoral list – media