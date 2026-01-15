In Lutsk, a man shot a police officer who shielded a woman and child

In Lutsk, a man was detained after shooting a police officer who shielded a woman and child. The shot lodged in the officer's bulletproof vest. According to the National Police, the law enforcement officer sustained minor injuries, UNN reports.

Details

On January 14, in Lutsk, a domestic violence prevention unit responded to a call from a woman. She reported that her father-in-law was threatening to evict her from the apartment and was behaving aggressively. The woman was in the apartment with her young son and feared for their safety.

The crew, consisting of police officers Bohdan and Vladyslav, arrived at the scene immediately. They began a preventive conversation with the man, born in 1956. When he calmed down, he suddenly went into another room and returned with a shotgun, then sharply aimed it at his daughter-in-law and grandson. The police reacted instantly. Bohdan jumped towards the assailant, shielding the woman and child. At that moment, the suspect fired a shot.

According to the police, the shot lodged in the officer's bulletproof vest. The police detained the man and called an investigative and operational group.

Currently, the lives and health of all participants in the incident are not in danger. The police officer was examined by medics and sustained minor bodily injuries.

"I was saving the child. I saw the man aiming at his relatives, and at that moment I didn't think of anything else," Bohdan said.

The suspect was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The shotgun was seized.

Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

