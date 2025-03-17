In Kyiv region a minibus overturned after a collision: five injured
Kyiv • UNN
An accident occurred in Vyshneve: Mitsubishi and a minibus collided. According to preliminary data, five passengers of the minibus taxi were hospitalized.
In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, an accident occurred involving a Mitsubishi car and a minibus. According to preliminary data, five passengers of the minibus were hospitalized, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
The accident, as indicated, occurred today, March 17, at about 08:00, on one of the roads in the city of Vyshneve.
"Preliminary law enforcement officers established that there was a collision between a Mitsubishi car and a minibus, as a result of which the latter overturned. According to preliminary information, five passengers of the minibus were injured and hospitalized for examination and necessary assistance," the report said.
Law enforcement officers went to the scene. Further legal qualification of the event will be provided in accordance with current legislation.
