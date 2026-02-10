In Kryvyi Rih, a mother whose children died in a fire will be prosecuted for negligence

In Kryvyi Rih, two toddlers died in a fire in a locked apartment. The children's mother is accused of malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties, and the case has been sent to court. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kryvyi Rih Southern District Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against a 40-year-old city resident for malicious non-fulfillment of duties to care for children (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the message says.

According to the investigation, on September 2, 2025, a short circuit in the meter caused a fire in the apartment. Inside, without adult supervision, were two young children - a 5-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy. They could not get out on their own and died from their burns.

Neighbors called rescuers, who found the children's bodies in the apartment.

Previously, the mother was repeatedly held accountable for inadequate living conditions for her children. A lawsuit is currently being considered to deprive her of parental rights regarding her three older children, who are in a rehabilitation center.

Recall

In Lviv region, three children died as a result of a fire, presumably from carbon monoxide poisoning. The mother left them unattended and was detained for dereliction of duty.