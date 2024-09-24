In Kharkiv, the rubble of a destroyed house is being cleared: a person is being searched for

In Kharkiv, the rubble of a residential building hit by Russian troops continues to be cleared. There may be one person under the rubble. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

Details

One person may be under the rubble of a high-rise building. Rubble removal continues - Sinegubov said.

According to him, rescuers, special search dogs and all the necessary specialized services are involved in the aftermath of the strike.

Recall

At least 28 people have been injured in a Russian strike on Kharkiv, and people continue to seek medical care. Three people have been confirmed dead in the city.