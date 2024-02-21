In Kharkiv region garden association came under enemy attack at night, two dead оver the past day

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, in particular, at night they struck a garden society in the village of Liptsi, 2 civilians were killed in Petropavlivka, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, including: Sinkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka and others. Air strikes were carried out on Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Pishchane, Katerynivka and other localities.

Today around midnight in Liptsy village of Kharkiv district a garden association and one car were shelled. There were no casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, at 20:50, the village of Kozacha Lopan, Dergachiv district, was shelled. The shelling hit the outskirts. No damage or casualties were reported.

Around 16:50 in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone. Two men aged 38 and 50, workers at a local farm, died on the spot. The 48-year-old wife of the latter was taken to a medical facility with injuries, he said.

Around 16:00 in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, a garden association was damaged by shelling, according to Sinegubov. A 2-storey house was on fire. There were no casualties.

At 13:10, the village of Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district, was shelled by the KAB. A private household was damaged. A residential building was also destroyed and two neighboring houses were damaged. There were no casualties, he said.

At about 11:20, during the shelling of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district, the enemy shelled three private households, according to him. No casualties were reported.

At 9:45 a.m., the enemy fired on the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a summer kitchen. No casualties were reported, he added.

At 7:24 a.m., the village of Fedorivka, Kupyansk district, was shelled. A hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of a private agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

"The enemy conducted two offensives in the vicinity of Sinkivka over the last day. They were unsuccessful," said Colonel Syniehubov.

