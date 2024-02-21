In Kharkiv region garden association came under enemy attack at night, two dead оver the past day

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92693 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109538 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40021 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74399 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42521 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67844 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212817 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225244 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67844 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74399 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113297 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114178 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region garden association came under enemy attack at night, two dead оver the past day

In Kharkiv region garden association came under enemy attack at night, two dead оver the past day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26819 views

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region, killing 2 civilians.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, in particular, at night they struck a garden society in the village of Liptsi, 2 civilians were killed in Petropavlivka, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region, including: Sinkivka, Dvorichna, Ivanivka and others. Air strikes were carried out on Hrachivka, Chuhunivka, Fedorivka, Pishchane, Katerynivka and other localities.

Today around midnight in Liptsy village of Kharkiv district a garden association and one car were shelled. There were no casualties

- Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Also, according to him, at 20:50, the village of Kozacha Lopan, Dergachiv district, was shelled. The shelling hit the outskirts. No damage or casualties were reported.

Around 16:50 in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupyansk district, a civilian car was hit by an enemy kamikaze drone. Two men aged 38 and 50, workers at a local farm, died on the spot. The 48-year-old wife of the latter was taken to a medical facility with injuries, he said.

Around 16:00 in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district, a garden association was damaged by shelling, according to Sinegubov. A 2-storey house was on fire. There were no casualties.

At 13:10, the village of Hlushkivka, Kupyansk district, was shelled by the KAB. A private household was damaged. A residential building was also destroyed and two neighboring houses were damaged. There were no casualties, he said.

At about 11:20, during the shelling of the village of Liptsi, Kharkiv district, the enemy shelled three private households, according to him. No casualties were reported.

At 9:45 a.m., the enemy fired on the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district. The shelling damaged 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a summer kitchen. No casualties were reported, he added.

At 7:24 a.m., the village of Fedorivka, Kupyansk district, was shelled. A hit by an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of a private agricultural enterprise. There were no casualties, noted Syniehubov.

"The enemy conducted two offensives in the vicinity of Sinkivka over the last day. They were unsuccessful," said Colonel Syniehubov.

Yevlash names the hottest spot on the Kupyansko-Lymanskyi direction14.02.24, 10:28 • 26160 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kozacha-lopanKozacha Lopan
telegramTelegram
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising