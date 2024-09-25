In Kharkiv region Russians hit a farm three times with S-400 missiles at night
Kyiv • UNN
In Bilashi village, Kharkiv district, three S-400 missile strikes were recorded on the territory of a farm. Equipment and buildings were damaged, with no casualties.
In Kharkiv region, in the village of Bilashi, three S-400 missile strikes were recorded on the territory of a farm, damaging equipment and buildings, no one was injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
"Today at two in the morning, S-400 missile strikes were recorded in the village of Bilashi, Kharkiv district. Three hits on the territory of a farm. A hangar, two tractors, a car and four trailers were damaged. No casualties," said Syniehubov.
