In Kharkiv region Russians hit a farm three times with S-400 missiles at night

In Kharkiv region, in the village of Bilashi, three S-400 missile strikes were recorded on the territory of a farm, damaging equipment and buildings, no one was injured, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at two in the morning, S-400 missile strikes were recorded in the village of Bilashi, Kharkiv district. Three hits on the territory of a farm. A hangar, two tractors, a car and four trailers were damaged. No casualties," said Syniehubov.

