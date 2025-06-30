$41.640.06
Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv region, a group of thieves was exposed who stole 2 million UAH worth of forest from the state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 643 views

In Kharkiv region, an organized group of seven people will be prosecuted for illegally felling almost 2 million UAH worth of forest. The group's organizer has already been taken into custody.

In Kharkiv region, a group of thieves was exposed who stole 2 million UAH worth of forest from the state

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion against individuals involved in a criminal group. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the investigation, in May 2024, the head of one of the state forestry enterprises in Chuhuiv district created and led an organized group, which included four of his subordinates and two acquaintances.

The group members used chainsaws to cut down trees in the forestry area in Chuhuiv region and transported them by trucks. To "cover their tracks," the defendants used a felling ticket issued with gross violations of the law.

Part of the timber was sold to local residents as firewood, and the rest was stored for further sale.

As a result, dozens of trees were cut down, causing damages to the state amounting to almost 2 million hryvnias. The organizer distributed the income among all participants in pre-agreed shares.

The Rada strengthened responsibility for destruction and illegal deforestation10.10.24, 15:23 • 13102 views

Based on the results of the investigation, law enforcement officers announced suspicion to seven individuals for illegal logging of trees in protective and other forest plantations, transportation, storage, and sale of illegally cut timber.

The organizer has already been taken into custody. Petitions for the election of a similar preventive measure against other suspects are currently being considered by the investigating judge.  

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the SU GU NP in Kharkiv Oblast with the operational support of employees of the Kharkiv Department of the DVB NPU.

Corruption and scandals are destroying "Forests of Ukraine": millions in losses for the state12.03.25, 16:08 • 209472 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
