$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
10:20 PM • 3640 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 12122 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 18540 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 29323 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 20766 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 33566 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 36014 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 20948 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
January 21, 08:59 AM • 21830 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 39658 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The New York Times

In India, an enraged elephant killed 22 people in ten days: the operation to capture it continues, authorities have lost control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In eastern India, a killer elephant killed 22 people in ten days, including an entire family and an expert. Authorities have lost control, residents are ordered to stay indoors.

In India, an enraged elephant killed 22 people in ten days: the operation to capture it continues, authorities have lost control

In the state of Jharkhand in eastern India, a large-scale operation is underway to neutralize a killer elephant that is terrorizing residents of the Chaibasa district. The animal has already killed 22 people, including an entire family with two children and an experienced expert who was called to tame the beast. Currently, the authorities have completely lost control of the situation, and residents of several villages have been ordered not to leave their homes. This is reported by TMZ, writes UNN.

Details

Attempts by foresters and specialized teams to calm the animal with tranquilizers proved futile. During one such operation, a wildlife specialist was fatally wounded.

Dozens of beaches closed in Australia due to a series of shark attacks20.01.26, 21:08 • 3574 views

The situation is complicated by bureaucratic confusion: when the elephant was forced into the neighboring state of Odisha, local workers immediately forced the animal back to Jharkhand for safety reasons.

Reasons for the animal's aggressive behavior

Wildlife conservationists suggest that the attacks are being driven by a young male in a state of "musth" – a period of extreme aggression caused by a sharp increase in hormone levels. Another theory is that the elephant is in a mating phase or is simply trying to find its way back to its herd, destroying everything in its path. Additional forces have now been sent to the region to prevent new civilian casualties.

California declares "red zone" due to deadly leptospirosis outbreak in pets18.01.26, 02:24 • 15839 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Animals
India