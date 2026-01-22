In India, an enraged elephant killed 22 people in ten days: the operation to capture it continues, authorities have lost control

In the state of Jharkhand in eastern India, a large-scale operation is underway to neutralize a killer elephant that is terrorizing residents of the Chaibasa district. The animal has already killed 22 people, including an entire family with two children and an experienced expert who was called to tame the beast. Currently, the authorities have completely lost control of the situation, and residents of several villages have been ordered not to leave their homes. This is reported by TMZ, writes UNN.

Details

Attempts by foresters and specialized teams to calm the animal with tranquilizers proved futile. During one such operation, a wildlife specialist was fatally wounded.

The situation is complicated by bureaucratic confusion: when the elephant was forced into the neighboring state of Odisha, local workers immediately forced the animal back to Jharkhand for safety reasons.

Reasons for the animal's aggressive behavior

Wildlife conservationists suggest that the attacks are being driven by a young male in a state of "musth" – a period of extreme aggression caused by a sharp increase in hormone levels. Another theory is that the elephant is in a mating phase or is simply trying to find its way back to its herd, destroying everything in its path. Additional forces have now been sent to the region to prevent new civilian casualties.

