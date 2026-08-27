In Iceland, 51% of citizens support resuming negotiations on joining the EU

The majority of Iceland’s residents support resuming negotiations on the country’s accession to the European Union ahead of the referendum to be held on August 29. According to Yle, 51.3% of those surveyed support the negotiations, while 48.7% oppose them, writes UNN.

Details

The poll was conducted by the Maskina Research Institute on August 21–25, surveying 1,019 people. The gap between supporters and opponents of the negotiations has narrowed compared with the previous poll, in which 52.2% supported resuming them and 47.8% opposed it.

Iceland applied to join the EU in 2009, and negotiations began in June 2010. In 2013, the country completed the negotiations, but the accession process was not finalized.

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The war waged by Russia against Ukraine, statements by US President Donald Trump regarding the possible annexation of Greenland by the United States, and the rising cost of living have influenced the debate on membership.

Iceland is already part of the single European market, the Schengen Area, and the European Free Trade Association, but it has no formal voting rights in EU decision-making.

If the referendum produces a positive result, accession negotiations could begin by the end of 2026 and last several years. Membership would entail, among other things, Iceland’s participation in EU decision-making, joining the customs union, and potentially adopting the euro.

Iceland to vote on resuming EU accession talks amid fears over Trump