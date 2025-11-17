In Germany, a father and son attempted to enter the underground tunnels of a former concentration camp, triggering a large-scale search operation

In Germany, police launched a large-scale operation after a father and son attempted to enter the closed underground tunnels of the former Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp. Fortunately, they did not manage to descend into the tunnels, but both now face a fine and criminal liability for violating access rules to a protected area. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

In the federal state of Thuringia, police conducted a large-scale operation after a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son attempted to illegally descend into the underground tunnels of the Dora-Mittelbau memorial complex — a former concentration camp where over 60,000 prisoners worked during the war.

The man told his ex-wife about his plans, who, fearing for their lives, called the police. Law enforcement officers proceeded from the assumption that people could die underground: ground patrols with a dog, a helicopter, and additional forces were sent to the scene. However, it turned out that the father and son had not even managed to enter the adits: noticing the scale of the operation, they hid and later contacted through a relative.

Now both face a fine for conducting a rescue operation in accordance with local laws, as well as criminal liability for violating access rules to a protected area.

Last year, a 34-year-old treasure hunter died in Saxony when he was buried in an old adit: his body could not be recovered.

