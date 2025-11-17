In Germany, a father and son attempted to enter the underground tunnels of a former concentration camp, triggering a large-scale search operation

$42.040.02
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General Staff
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growing
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Russia reported a repeated attack on the Veshkayma substation: the Center for Countering Disinformation explained its importance
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 98294 views
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthday
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
In Germany, a father and son attempted to enter the underground tunnels of a former concentration camp, triggering a large-scale search operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 590 views

In Germany, police conducted a large-scale search operation for a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son. They tried to enter the closed tunnels of the former Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp but were apprehended.

In Germany, a father and son attempted to enter the underground tunnels of a former concentration camp, triggering a large-scale search operation

In Germany, a father and son attempted to enter the underground tunnels of a former concentration camp, triggering a large-scale search operation

In Germany, police launched a large-scale operation after a father and son attempted to enter the closed underground tunnels of the former Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp. Fortunately, they did not manage to descend into the tunnels, but both now face a fine and criminal liability for violating access rules to a protected area. This was reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

In the federal state of Thuringia, police conducted a large-scale operation after a 50-year-old man and his 19-year-old son attempted to illegally descend into the underground tunnels of the Dora-Mittelbau memorial complex — a former concentration camp where over 60,000 prisoners worked during the war.

The man told his ex-wife about his plans, who, fearing for their lives, called the police. Law enforcement officers proceeded from the assumption that people could die underground: ground patrols with a dog, a helicopter, and additional forces were sent to the scene. However, it turned out that the father and son had not even managed to enter the adits: noticing the scale of the operation, they hid and later contacted through a relative.

Now both face a fine for conducting a rescue operation in accordance with local laws, as well as criminal liability for violating access rules to a protected area.

Last year, a 34-year-old treasure hunter died in Saxony when he was buried in an old adit: his body could not be recovered.

Germany invests €100 million in drone defense technologies

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Germany