In Dmytrivka, mourners bid farewell to community head Taras Didych - photos
Kyiv • UNN
Taras Didych was killed on August 28 during Russia's attack on warehouses in Myla. People came to the farewell ceremony in Dmytrivka on August 31.
In the Dmytrivka community of Kyiv region, residents are saying farewell on August 31 to its head, Taras Didych, who was killed on August 28 in the village of Myla as a result of a Russian drone strike and the subsequent detonation of ammunition, reports UNN.
Details
Taras Didych was killed on August 28 during a Russian attack on warehouses in Kyiv region's Bucha district. That day, 38 people in total were killed in the village of Myla as a result of a drone impact and the detonation of ammunition.
The community head will be buried at the local cemetery in Dmytrivka.
Update
The farewell ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. near Taras Didych's home in Dmytrivka. The ceremony later continued near the village council, and at 11:30 a.m. at the church.
We remind you
Taras Didych was killed at the site of Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region. He had headed the Dmytrivka community for more than 30 years.