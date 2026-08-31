In Dmytrivka, mourners bid farewell to community head Taras Didych - photos

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

In the Dmytrivka community of Kyiv region, residents are saying farewell on August 31 to its head, Taras Didych, who was killed on August 28 in the village of Myla as a result of a Russian drone strike and the subsequent detonation of ammunition, reports UNN.

Details

Taras Didych was killed on August 28 during a Russian attack on warehouses in Kyiv region's Bucha district. That day, 38 people in total were killed in the village of Myla as a result of a drone impact and the detonation of ammunition.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The community head will be buried at the local cemetery in Dmytrivka.

Update

The farewell ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. near Taras Didych's home in Dmytrivka. The ceremony later continued near the village council, and at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

We remind you

Taras Didych was killed at the site of Russia's nighttime attack on Kyiv region. He had headed the Dmytrivka community for more than 30 years.