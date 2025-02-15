In Darnytsia district of the capital, 44 houses without heating: what is known

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 7367 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 50986 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 74959 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106286 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 76492 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101119 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113064 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116708 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153566 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110305 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 89254 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 56615 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85968 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45842 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117748 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144203 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176540 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 45842 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 85968 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134358 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136256 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164499 views
In Darnytsia district of the capital, 44 houses without heating: what is known

In Darnytsia district of the capital, 44 houses without heating: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41880 views

A hot water pipe has broken on Braty Tarasivtsiv Street. An emergency crew of 10 employees and 14 pieces of equipment is working to repair the damage.

In Darnytsia district, at 5-B Bratykh Tarasivtsiv Street, a hot water pipe broke. An emergency crew is currently working there. This was reported by KCSA, according to UNN.

Kyivteploenergo is repairing damage to the heating network at 5-B Bratykh Tarasivtsiv Street. 44 buildings are currently disconnected from the heating supply,

- the statement said.

It is noted that an emergency team is currently working there. 14 units of equipment and 10 employees were involved, and an emergency response headquarters was organized.

Recall

The Kyiv authorities supported a petition to ban the construction of an underground parking lot near the Landscape Alley on Starokyivska Hill. The project included a parking lot for 320 cars and a shelter for 1650 people.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising