In Darnytsia district of the capital, 44 houses without heating: what is known

In Darnytsia district, at 5-B Bratykh Tarasivtsiv Street, a hot water pipe broke. An emergency crew is currently working there. This was reported by KCSA, according to UNN.

Kyivteploenergo is repairing damage to the heating network at 5-B Bratykh Tarasivtsiv Street. 44 buildings are currently disconnected from the heating supply, - the statement said.

It is noted that an emergency team is currently working there. 14 units of equipment and 10 employees were involved, and an emergency response headquarters was organized.

