In 2024, Ukraine recorded more than 59 thousand refusals to travel abroad

In 2024, almost 59,000 Ukrainian citizens were denied a border crossing to leave the country. This mainly concerns men between the ages of 18 and 60, who are temporarily restricted from traveling outside Ukraine due to martial law.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details [1

In 2024, almost 59,000 Ukrainian citizens were denied permission to cross the border to leave Ukraine. Most of them were men aged 18 to 60, because these categories are generally temporarily restricted from leaving Ukraine during martial law, and they did not fall under the conditions and categories of citizens who are allowed to leave Ukraine during martial law - , the spokesman said.

According to Demchenko, often citizens simply did not have documents. But there were also cases when they could not confirm the purpose of their trip. In addition, border crossing violations continue to be recorded.

Every day we can detect from 2 to 10 violators who try to use forged documents or falsify the condition of their departure. At the same time, most attempts to illegally cross the border, of course, are recorded outside the checkpoints, i.e. on the green border - says Demchenko.

In addition, Demchenko emphasized that the most active areas where violators are detained are the borders with Romania and Moldova. But the borders with Slovakia and Hungary are less dynamic. The lowest number of attempts to cross the border through the green border is observed on the border with Poland. However, in recent months, there has been a decrease in the number of violators, particularly in December and November.

If you look back at December and November, the number of people willing to cross the border dropped by about 14%. And if we compare December with July, it is a 40% decrease. Recently, unfavorable weather conditions have also contributed to this - says the spokesperson.

Demchenko also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border.

Recall

The State Border Guard Service reports a decrease in attempts to illegally cross the border in recent days. Violators use various disguises, including special equipment and joining funeral processions.