In 2024, Ukraine recorded more than 59 thousand refusals to travel abroad

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 126288 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 123331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 124700 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 155444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107888 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 152671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113728 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106089 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 30028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114126 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112009 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 27994 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 126288 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 155444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 152671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 181847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171301 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112009 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 114126 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147321 views
Actual
In 2024, Ukraine recorded more than 59 thousand refusals to travel abroad

In 2024, Ukraine recorded more than 59 thousand refusals to travel abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30618 views

Since the beginning of 2024, the State Border Guard Service has reported 59,000 refusals to cross the border, mostly to men aged 18-60. Most violations are recorded on the border with Romania and Moldova, and there has been a decrease in illegal crossing attempts.

In 2024, almost 59,000 Ukrainian citizens were denied a border crossing to leave the country. This mainly concerns men between the ages of 18 and 60, who are temporarily restricted from traveling outside Ukraine due to martial law.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details [1

In 2024, almost 59,000 Ukrainian citizens were denied permission to cross the border to leave Ukraine. Most of them were men aged 18 to 60, because these categories are generally temporarily restricted from leaving Ukraine during martial law, and they did not fall under the conditions and categories of citizens who are allowed to leave Ukraine during martial law

- , the spokesman said.

According to Demchenko, often citizens simply did not have documents. But there were also cases when they could not confirm the purpose of their trip. In addition, border crossing violations continue to be recorded.

Every day we can detect from 2 to 10 violators who try to use forged documents or falsify the condition of their departure. At the same time, most attempts to illegally cross the border, of course, are recorded outside the checkpoints, i.e. on the green border

- says Demchenko.

In addition, Demchenko emphasized that the most active areas where violators are detained are the borders with Romania and Moldova. But the borders with Slovakia and Hungary are less dynamic. The lowest number of attempts to cross the border through the green border is observed on the border with Poland. However, in recent months, there has been a decrease in the number of violators, particularly in December and November.

If you look back at December and November, the number of people willing to cross the border dropped by about 14%. And if we compare December with July, it is a 40% decrease. Recently, unfavorable weather conditions have also contributed to this

- says the spokesperson.

Demchenko also noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 50 people have died trying to illegally cross the border.

Recall

 The State Border Guard Service reports a decrease in attempts to illegally cross the border in recent days. Violators use various disguises, including special equipment and joining funeral processions.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising