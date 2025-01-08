In 2024, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided 3650 new generators to medical institutions

Last year, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine coordinated the delivery of 3,650 new generators to medical institutions in the country through cooperation with international partners and philanthropists.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, and reported by UNN.

Details

One of the conditions for contracting with the NHSU is that hospitals with inpatient departments must have at least one generator.

Currently, medical institutions have 11,820 generators. Particular attention is paid to ensuring the autonomy of 636 hospitals that are part of a capable network.

297 are fully autonomous - they have their own boilers, wells and generators;

561 - has a backup heat source (boiler room);

376 have their own wells.

636 - equipped with generators.

To maintain communication with the electronic healthcare system during power outages, some hospitals have installed satellite internet stations.

How to use the generator safely: rescuers gave advice

Currently, there are 1185 Starlink stations in medical facilities that provide stable communication in the face of outages.

Special attention is paid to environmental and alternative energy sources. More than 90 medical institutions already have solar panels with batteries for energy storage. A total of 1,295 Tesla batteries were delivered to 193 institutions to store the energy generated by solar panels.

New services in the primary healthcare package from 2025: what has changed

This year, 5876 solar panels were delivered to Ukraine by the Ray of Hope Charitable Foundation.

The installation process is currently underway in 18 medical institutions.