In 2024, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided 3650 new generators to medical institutions

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 46529 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126793 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134460 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170592 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110563 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130004 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128696 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32857 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94876 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146389 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170573 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163683 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191441 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180674 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128696 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130004 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142712 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151549 views
In 2024, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided 3650 new generators to medical institutions

In 2024, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine provided 3650 new generators to medical institutions

 • 22256 views

In 2024, the Ministry of Health supplied 3650 new generators to medical institutions in Ukraine. Currently, medical institutions have 11820 generators, 1185 Starlink stations, and more than 90 institutions are equipped with solar panels.

Last year, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine coordinated the delivery of 3,650 new generators to medical institutions in the country through cooperation with international partners and philanthropists.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, and reported by UNN.

Details

One of the conditions for contracting with the NHSU is that hospitals with inpatient departments must have at least one generator.

Currently, medical institutions have 11,820 generators. Particular attention is paid to ensuring the autonomy of 636 hospitals that are part of a capable network.

297 are fully autonomous - they have their own boilers, wells and generators;

561 - has a backup heat source (boiler room);

376 have their own wells.

636 - equipped with generators. 

To maintain communication with the electronic healthcare system during power outages, some hospitals have installed satellite internet stations.

How to use the generator safely: rescuers gave advice02.12.24, 15:57 • 16214 views

Currently, there are 1185 Starlink stations in medical facilities that provide stable communication in the face of outages.

Special attention is paid to environmental and alternative energy sources. More than 90 medical institutions already have solar panels with batteries for energy storage. A total of 1,295 Tesla batteries were delivered to 193 institutions to store the energy generated by solar panels.

New services in the primary healthcare package from 2025: what has changed01.01.25, 09:01 • 28448 views

This year, 5876 solar panels were delivered to Ukraine by the Ray of Hope Charitable Foundation.

The installation process is currently underway in 18 medical institutions.

As part of the project of the Ministry of Health and the World Bank and the Healthcare Enhancement and Life Saving (HEAL) project, photovoltaic power plants consisting of solar panels, inverters, and batteries are being installed in 130 primary healthcare facilities

- , the statement said.
Alina Volianska

HealthTechnologies
world-bankWorld Bank
ukraineUkraine

