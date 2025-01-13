ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Illegal workshop in Kyiv region produced counterfeit coffee of world brands

Illegal workshop in Kyiv region produced counterfeit coffee of world brands

Kyiv

 47409 views

An illegal production of counterfeit coffee of well-known global brands was detected in Kyiv region. During the searches, the police seized goods worth UAH 20 million, including equipment and 4,500 packages of counterfeit coffee.

In Kyiv region, an illegal production of coffee of well-known world brands was exposed, and the activities of the illegal underground workshop were stopped. This was reported by the BES, according to UNN.

Details 

"A resident of Kyiv region, together with his accomplices, set up the production of counterfeit coffee products in warehouses. Later, the counterfeit goods were distributed under the guise of the original product in batches via the Internet, retail outlets and local markets. Such activities were carried out without any contracts, permits or licenses for the use of popular trademarks," the statement said.

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) jointly with cyber police operatives conducted 19 searches in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The operation resulted in the seizure of inventory worth almost UAH 20 million. These included equipment for the production, processing and packaging of coffee, printing equipment, more than 4,500 packages of counterfeit coffee and almost 140 unlabeled bags.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The full range of persons involved is being established. 

After high-profile beb searches, the shadow cigarette market halved, and the Tax Service gained full control over manufacturers20.11.24, 13:08 • 16014 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

