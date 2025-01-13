Illegal workshop in Kyiv region produced counterfeit coffee of world brands

In Kyiv region, an illegal production of coffee of well-known world brands was exposed, and the activities of the illegal underground workshop were stopped. This was reported by the BES, according to UNN.

Details

"A resident of Kyiv region, together with his accomplices, set up the production of counterfeit coffee products in warehouses. Later, the counterfeit goods were distributed under the guise of the original product in batches via the Internet, retail outlets and local markets. Such activities were carried out without any contracts, permits or licenses for the use of popular trademarks," the statement said.

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) jointly with cyber police operatives conducted 19 searches in Kyiv and Kyiv region. The operation resulted in the seizure of inventory worth almost UAH 20 million. These included equipment for the production, processing and packaging of coffee, printing equipment, more than 4,500 packages of counterfeit coffee and almost 140 unlabeled bags.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The full range of persons involved is being established.

After high-profile beb searches, the shadow cigarette market halved, and the Tax Service gained full control over manufacturers