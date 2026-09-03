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Ideas for making aromatic teas for winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

Leaves, fruits, and berries can be dried, fermented, or frozen for winter teas. The selection of recipes includes apple chips and aromatic tea cubes.

Ideas for making aromatic teas for winter

In winter, enjoying hot and aromatic tea made from summer fruits and berries is possible, but you should take care of it during the warmer months. UNN will tell you more about how to quickly prepare delicious preserves for winter tea drinking.

Details

Raspberry, blackcurrant, cherry, apple, pear, plum, apricot, linden, rowan, birch and some other plant leaves can be dried or fermented. However, it is fermentation that changes the taste and appearance of the preserve. This tea becomes darker and acquires a richer aroma, while different types of leaves can be combined for blends. One option is a combination of raspberry, blackcurrant and cherry leaves. At the same time, not all leaves should be fermented. For example, it is better to dry mint in the usual way, since it has a pronounced aroma even without fermentation. Incidentally, the season in which the leaves are gathered also affects the future beverage. Leaves gathered in spring become more delicate, while those gathered in summer are juicier and coarser, producing tea with a brighter taste.

Fruit can be turned into an addition to tea

Another way to diversify tea drinking at home is with fruit and berry chips. They can be eaten separately, added to ordinary tea or simply covered with hot water. A food dehydrator or an ordinary oven can be used for such preserves. Preparation time depends on the product and the consistency you want to achieve. For example, pears are dried for 8-10 hours at 80 °C, peach and apricot halves for about 12 hours at 60 °C, while berries should be dried  for 24 hours at 60 °C. Fruit chips are best stored, once completely cooled, in glass or tin jars or paper bags.

Frozen tea

For frozen preserves, berries, fruits, herbs and other ingredients are chopped, mixed and distributed among ice cube trays or small silicone molds.

This method allows you to make small portions at once. The frozen mixture can then be added to a cup of boiling water or already brewed tea. Sea buckthorn, currants, raspberries, blueberries and strawberries are among the ingredients used as a base. Lemon, orange, ginger, mint, rosemary and spices are added to them. Once frozen, the prepared cubes can be transferred to a bag or container and stored in the freezer.

Recipes for homemade tea preserves:

Fermented raspberry, currant and cherry tea

Ingredients:

  • raspberry leaves;
    • blackcurrant leaves;
      • cherry leaves.

        Preparation:

        1. Wash the leaves, dry them, freeze them, and then defrost them at room temperature. After this, they will become softer and easier to put through a meat grinder.

        2. Firmly press the ground mixture into a container and cover it with a damp cloth. Fermentation requires a temperature above 25 °C. Make sure the cloth does not dry out.

        3. After several hours, when the aroma of the mixture becomes stronger, begin drying. 4. First, place the preserve in an oven preheated to 100 °C for one to one and a half hours. Then reduce the temperature to 50 °C and dry until completely dry, stirring occasionally.

        Apple chips with cinnamon for healthy snacks and tea

        Ingredients:

        • 10 apples;
          • 2 tsp cinnamon;
            • 0.5 tsp nutmeg.

              Preparation:

              1. Wash and dry the apples, then cut them into thin slices. Sprinkle the baking paper with cinnamon and nutmeg, then arrange the apples in a single layer.

              3. Dry them in an oven preheated to 80-100 °C for approximately one hour. When the apples begin to wrinkle, turn them over and continue drying.

              4. The chips will become crispy once cooled. If desired, they can also be covered with boiling water to make apple tea.

              Sea buckthorn tea

              Ingredients:

              • 1 kg sea buckthorn;
                • 100 g sugar;
                  • 100 g honey.

                    Preparation:

                    1. Puree the clean, dry berries.

                    2. Distribute the mixture among ice cube trays and freeze.

                    3. Then transfer the finished cubes to zip bags and store them in the freezer. To prepare the beverage, simply add one or several cubes to a cup of boiling water or brewed loose-leaf tea.

                    Ginger and lemon tea with honey

                    Ingredients:

                    • 100 g ginger root;
                      • 100 g honey;
                        • half a lemon.

                          Preparation:

                          1. Pour boiling water over the lemon and remove the seeds. 

                          2. Pass the ginger and lemon, along with the peel, through a meat grinder.

                          3. Mix the mixture with honey and distribute it into ice cube trays. Place in the freezer.

                          Sea Buckthorn with Orange and Mint

                          Ingredients:

                          • 300 g sea buckthorn;
                            • 1 orange;
                              • 2 sprigs of mint.

                                Preparation:

                                1. Rinse the mint and pick off the leaves. Also rinse the sea buckthorn and remove the seeds from the orange.

                                2. Blend everything until smooth and distribute into ice cube trays. 3. Freeze the mixture.

                                Blackcurrant Tea Cubes

                                Ingredients:

                                • 500 g blackcurrants;
                                  • 10 tbsp. sugar or honey;
                                    • 1.5–2 lemons;
                                      • 150 ml water.

                                        Preparation:

                                        1. Scald the lemons with boiling water, remove the seeds, slice them, and arrange them in the molds.

                                        2. Blend the blackcurrants with the sugar and water. Mix with the lemon preparation and distribute into the molds.

                                        3. Freeze the mixture.

                                        Strawberry Tea with Rosemary

                                        Ingredients:

                                        • 300 g strawberries;
                                          • 50 ml water;
                                            • 1 sprig of rosemary;
                                              • half a lemon.

                                                Preparation:

                                                1. Place the rosemary leaves and lemon pieces into the molds. 

                                                2. Blend the strawberries with the water.

                                                3. Pour the resulting mixture into the molds and freeze. Instead of water, you can use strong black or green tea.

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