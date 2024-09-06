ICC prosecutor: Putin will “see the inside of a courtroom”

International Criminal Court prosecutor Kareem Khan believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will stand trial, as he said in an interview with the BBC, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, ICC prosecutor Kareem Khan said he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin would "see the inside of a courtroom," pointing to cases in history when other world leaders have been brought to trial.

"Nothing is permanent. Life is transitory. And every political life ends in failure," he said.

Addendum

Putin was not arrested during a visit to ICC signatory Mongolia on Tuesday, despite an active arrest warrant for alleged war crimes committed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Russian leader is wanted for allegedly illegally deporting Ukrainian children since the start of the war in 2022. Moscow has previously denied the charges and called the warrants "outrageous.

