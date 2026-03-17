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I have an iPad that allows me to monitor events on the front line in real time - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1692 views

The President in the British Parliament spoke about a tablet for monitoring the front. The device displays the operational picture of battles and long-range attacks on Russia.

I have an iPad that allows me to monitor events on the front line in real time - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has a tablet that allows him to monitor the situation at the front and the results of strikes against the enemy in real time. He announced this during his speech in the British Parliament, as reported by UNN.

I have an iPad that allows me to monitor events on the front line in real time – right down to the results of combat operations against the enemy.

– said Zelenskyy.

According to the President, other state leaders and military command also have similar devices.

He noted that such tablets are available to the Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense, and representatives of the higher military command.

They display a complete operational picture of hostilities, including all strikes in the airspace, at sea, as well as Ukrainian long-range attacks on Russian territory.

Over 200 Ukrainian experts are in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region – Zelenskyy17.03.26, 19:17 • 1684 views

Let's add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the British capital, London.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace was initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the provided information, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament, as well as meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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