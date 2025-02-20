Hundreds of Americans take to the streets in the cold to protest Trump and Musk

In Florida and California, local media reported hundreds of protesters holding “Not My Presidents Day” rallies.The rallies denounced Mr. Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk, head of the White House's Department of Government Effectiveness, known as DOGE.

Reported by UNN with reference to Los Angeles Times and CBS.

In Boston, in sub-zero temperatures, nearly 1000 people marched in the snow from the State Capitol to City Hall, chanting “Elon Musk must go” and “There are no kings on President's Day!”

Some were dressed in Revolutionary War-style clothing, carrying signs such as “This is a coup” and “Cowards bow to Trump, patriots stand up.” One sign depicted Uncle Sam saying “I want you to resist.

In Florida and California, local media reported that hundreds of demonstrators came out to protest under the slogan “Not My Presidential Day.

The latest protests, dubbed “No Kings” by the 50501 Movement , came less than two weeks after a similar nationwide event on February 5that gathered participants in dozens of cities across the country.

Recall

Hundreds of federal employees rallied outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services against cuts in the industry. The protesters criticize the policy of the head of the Department of Government Efficiency and advocate for the protection of scientific research.

UNN reported that in early February 2025, large-scale demonstrations were held in the United States against the first actions of the new Trump administration and the appointment of Musk. Protesters opposed immigration policy, restrictions on rights and access to confidential data.