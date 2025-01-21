Hug Your Puppy Day and International Sweatpants Day. What else is celebrated on January 21

Today, on January 21, the world celebrates a holiday that reminds us to care for and pay attention to our pets, including dogs - Hug Your Puppy Day, UNN reports.

The exact history of the holiday is unknown, but it has become popular thanks to animal lovers on social media. The main idea of the day is to remind people of the importance of caring for and loving their four-legged friends. Puppies often give their owners happiness and support, and this day calls for reciprocation.

On Hug Your Puppy Day, we recommend hugging, petting, and spoiling your dog with treats. You can also take a walk together in the fresh air or buy a new toy for your pet. You shouldn't forget about your pets or treat them indifferently - this day is meant for joy and care. In addition, hugging dogs is good for your health, as it helps to reduce stress levels, loneliness, and anxiety.

You can also share your love with other animals by helping local shelters, for example, by taking dogs for a walk.

January 21 is also the European Mediation Day. The history of this day began with the initiative of the European Institute of Mediation, established in 2007 to promote mediation as an effective way to resolve conflicts. The day was officially celebrated on January 21, 2019. The date was chosen to emphasize the need to start the new year in a peaceful way, including through negotiations and dialogue.

Meetings, trainings and discussions are held on this day to promote mediation as an alternative to litigation. It is believed to be a great day to resolve any conflicts in an amicable manner. You can organize negotiations, trainings, or even talk to your loved ones to settle long-standing disputes.

Cereal Bar Day is a holiday that originated in the United States as part of the promotion of healthy eating. Cereal bars began to gain popularity in the 1980s as a convenient and nutritious snack for active people. They have become a symbol of a quick but healthy way to energize the body. The date of January 21 was chosen by chance, but this day encourages you to think about your diet and make a choice in favor of health. It is not recommended to eat junk food or overeat - the main thing is to remember moderation and benefits for the body.

International Hugging Day is a holiday that originated in the United States in 1986. It was initiated by students who wanted to fight the post-holiday stress and depression that often appear in January. They chose hugs as a symbol of warmth and support. Over time, this idea spread all over the world. Psychologists confirm that hugs help reduce stress levels, strengthen interpersonal bonds, and even increase the level of oxytocin, the hormone of happiness. The holiday gives people the opportunity to share warmth and positive emotions through hugs. On this day, it is important to hug family, friends, colleagues, or even strangers if it does not disturb their comfort. The main rule is to hug sincerely and with good intentions.

International Sweatpants Day is also celebrated on January 21. The unofficial holiday emerged as part of the Internet culture in the early 2000s. Its idea is related to the love of simplicity and convenience, as sweatpants symbolize comfort in everyday life. There is no official reason for choosing the date of January 21, but the popularity of this day has grown thanks to social media, where people started sharing their photos in sweatpants. The holiday is humorous, but at the same time it reminds us of the importance of allowing ourselves to relax in a world where everyone often strives for perfection. It is not recommended to wear too formal or uncomfortable clothes, because today is all about comfort.