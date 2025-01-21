Hug Your Puppy Day and International Sweatpants Day. What else is celebrated on January 21

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102418 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102876 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110872 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135444 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104545 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138116 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103854 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113502 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117028 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 80654 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118006 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 54547 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58205 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102418 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138116 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169226 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158830 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 37965 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58205 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118006 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122864 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141210 views
Hug Your Puppy Day and International Sweatpants Day. What else is celebrated on January 21

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29440 views

On January 21, the world celebrates Hug Your Puppy Day, European Mediation Day, Cereal Bar Day, International Hug Day, and Sweatpants Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and celebration traditions.

Today, on January 21, the world celebrates a holiday that reminds us to care for and pay attention to our pets, including dogs - Hug Your Puppy Day, UNN reports.

The exact history of the holiday is unknown, but it has become popular thanks to animal lovers on social media. The main idea of the day is to remind people of the importance of caring for and loving their four-legged friends. Puppies often give their owners happiness and support, and this day calls for reciprocation.

On Hug Your Puppy Day, we recommend hugging, petting, and spoiling your dog with treats. You can also take a walk together in the fresh air or buy a new toy for your pet. You shouldn't forget about your pets or treat them indifferently - this day is meant for joy and care. In addition, hugging dogs is good for your health, as it helps to reduce stress levels, loneliness, and anxiety.

You can also share your love with other animals by helping local shelters, for example, by taking dogs for a walk.

Image

January 21 is also the European Mediation Day. The history of this day began with the initiative of the European Institute of Mediation, established in 2007 to promote mediation as an effective way to resolve conflicts. The day was officially celebrated on January 21, 2019. The date was chosen to emphasize the need to start the new year in a peaceful way, including through negotiations and dialogue.

Meetings, trainings and discussions are held on this day to promote mediation as an alternative to litigation. It is believed to be a great day to resolve any conflicts in an amicable manner. You can organize negotiations, trainings, or even talk to your loved ones to settle long-standing disputes.

Image

Cereal Bar Day is a holiday that originated in the United States as part of the promotion of healthy eating. Cereal bars began to gain popularity in the 1980s as a convenient and nutritious snack for active people. They have become a symbol of a quick but healthy way to energize the body. The date of January 21 was chosen by chance, but this day encourages you to think about your diet and make a choice in favor of health. It is not recommended to eat junk food or overeat - the main thing is to remember moderation and benefits for the body.

Image

International Hugging Day is a holiday that originated in the United States in 1986. It was initiated by students who wanted to fight the post-holiday stress and depression that often appear in January. They chose hugs as a symbol of warmth and support. Over time, this idea spread all over the world. Psychologists confirm that hugs help reduce stress levels, strengthen interpersonal bonds, and even increase the level of oxytocin, the hormone of happiness. The holiday gives people the opportunity to share warmth and positive emotions through hugs. On this day, it is important to hug family, friends, colleagues, or even strangers if it does not disturb their comfort. The main rule is to hug sincerely and with good intentions.

International Sweatpants Day is also celebrated on January 21. The unofficial holiday emerged as part of the Internet culture in the early 2000s. Its idea is related to the love of simplicity and convenience, as sweatpants symbolize comfort in everyday life. There is no official reason for choosing the date of January 21, but the popularity of this day has grown thanks to social media, where people started sharing their photos in sweatpants. The holiday is humorous, but at the same time it reminds us of the importance of allowing ourselves to relax in a world where everyone often strives for perfection. It is not recommended to wear too formal or uncomfortable clothes, because today is all about comfort.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising